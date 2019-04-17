Family business in Blidworth wins Queen’s Award for Enterprise

A family business based in Blidworth is celebrating one of the proudest moments in its history after receiving the Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

MiRiCal Emblems Ltd, a screen and digital printer, is one of only 201 organisations across the country to earn the prestigious award.

It has been given in recognition of the company’s international trade, and its excellence in exporting.

Over the last three years, MiRiCal has achieved exceptional growth of 58 per cent in export sales. Such has been the progress in this field that exports now account for more than 75 per cent of the company’s total turnover.

Jubilant managing director Jonathan Dul said: “The Queen’s Award for Enterprise is a real honour that gives national recognition to the hard-working men and women in our team.

“To have the time and effort spent developing our export business rewarded in this way is fantastic news. We want to go forward now and continue to build this important area of our business.”

Established in 1993, MiRiCal is a second-generation family businesss that employs 55 people in a variety of skilled manufacturing and support roles. A further 12 people are employed at offices in France and Germany, which are in support of the firm’s sales activities.

MiRiCal is based at premises spanning more than 11,000 square feet at The EPIcentre on Mansfield Road in Blidworth.

It manufactures a range of heat-applied transfers, badges, labels and emblems that are used to convey a brand image when applied to any type of clothing, from workwear to sportswear.

Now in their 53rd year, the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise are the most prestigious business accolades in the country, celebrating excellence across the UK.

The Queen personally approves all the winners, and successful companies are able to use the esteemed Queen’s Award emblem for the next five years.

MiRiCal will officially receive its honour at a royal reception for all Queen’s Award winners, to be held at Buckingham Palace in the summer.