Family ask for privacy after mum and two children die in Nottinghamshire fire

The family of the victims of a fatal fire in Nottinghamshire are asking for ‘absolute privacy’ as they ‘try to come terms with what’s happened’.

A joint police and fire investigation continues following house fire which occurred in Woodhill Road, Collingham just before 7am on Saturday, December 15.

Tragically, a 33-year-old woman Justine as well as her two children, Isabella, eight, and Harvey, five, died shortly afterwards.

A 34-year-old man remains in hospital in a serious condition.

The family said: “We’d like to thank local people who’ve sent in messages and provided support, and for their understanding during this difficult time.”

https://www.chad.co.uk/news/police-confirm-a-woman-and-a-girl-have-died-after-a-tragic-house-fire-1-9495122