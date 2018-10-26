Family and friends pay tribute to Sutton legend Reginald Guest : "He could make his guitar talk"

Mr Guest, who sadly passed away on October 3 aged 85, began his musical career whilst serving in The Royal Navy.

He was originally a solo performer, but formed a trio during the days of Rock ‘n’ Roll and Skiffle.

The Reg guest Trio in their heyday

Supported by Dave Austin on Bass guitar, Jim Cartwright and Bobby Charles on drums, they played all around Nottinghamshire with several residencies to their name.

The band entertained as a resident at the Cherry Tree Pub on Collyer Road, Calverton on Wednesday nights.

Les Ambler, aged 81, was the bass player in Reg's band throughout the 1960s, and then again in the 1980s and 90s.

Mr Ambler said: "I knew Reg since my early twenties.

"We had some really good times, he was very popular and loved spending time with his family.

"We went all over the country and performed on 50 broadcasts in five years.

"We would play in the Grey Goose in Gedling, and you couldn't move in there on a Friday night!

"We were taking 11 bookings a week at one point."

Performing with musical legends throughout his career such as Bernard Herman and the Northern Dance Orchestra, and Wayne Fontana, Mr Guest was also interviewed by radio star Diddy David Hamilton.

Mr Guest played on Opportunity Knocks and on TV for Sir Jimmy Young in his long and varied career.

Mr Guest's widow, Eunice, aged 83, met him at the Golden Diamond Progressive club on Stoney Street, Sutton.

Although they met in their 20s, they did not marry until later on in life.

Mrs Guest said: "Reg played proper music with no backing tapes.

"Everybody knew Reg, he loved his music and he was very clever.

"He had lots of Navy friends that stayed in touch, and he never let anybody down.

"He made his guitar talk.

"He was a wonderful man, they don't make them any better."