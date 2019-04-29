big day out

Families have a blast at Mansfield Fire Museum for BBC Radio Nottingham's Big Day Out

Families had a blast at Mansfield Fire Museum as they looked at historic memorabilia, played with fire hoses and even got to meet Dexter the fire dog.

Mansfield Fire Museum on Rosemary Street, opened its door on Sunday, April 28, as part of BBC Radio Nottingham's Big Day Out which saw country parks, museums and stately homes open their doors for free. The museum is owned and operated by Mansfield Fire Station Preservation Society Trust supported by Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service .

Kirsty Holmes gives son Freddie his first ride on a fire engine.
Blood bike riders were at the event showing off their machines. L/R: Linda Wyatt, Bella Wallace, blood rider Peter Hauton, Dougie Wallace.
The police were at the event showing off some of their equipment. L/R Ruth Wood, PCSO Leah Baker.
Thomas Hallgarth knocks over the cones helped by Dan Buxton of the Mansfield fire station preservation group.
