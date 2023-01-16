Come along and see the Photographic Alliance of Great Britain exhibition which runs until Saturday, February 4. See images taken by the ‘best of the best’ throughout the country, including an East Midlands section. This is a must for local photographers and media students.

Join us for our Mansfield Stargazers project with Sherwood Observatory up until February 20, as we ask you to look up at the Dark Skies and record what you see. A great idea for some free family fun this February half term.

To link in with the Festival of Science and Curiosity, many of our events will be space and science-themed, starting with our under-fives stay-and-play session on Friday, February 10, from 12.30-2pm, which includes investigations for young children to get involved in.

Mansfield Museum on Leeming Street.

Come along this February half term and take part in our exciting HOME: Zero interactive exhibition. Learn about climate change and make a pledge to help. Places are free, but must be booked in advance – see lakesidearts.org.uk/children-and-families/event/5753/home-zero.html

You will love our storytelling sessions at Mansfield Museum on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, February 14. Join local author Adrian Beeden for readings of his children’s book, Alfred in Space, and take part in drawing exercises linked to everyone’s favourite tortoise. Sessions run at 10.30am, 11.15am and 12pm.

Join us for a Robotics Workshop on Wednesday, February 15, from 10am-noon and 1-3pm. Places are free, but must be booked in advance by emailing [email protected]

Trading Standards will also be joining us on February 15 to demonstrate how they use technology in their everyday work.

Thursday, February 16, is everyone’s favourite day – Lego day! Come along to the museum and build a space rocket or an astronaut.

We finish the first week of half term on Friday, February 17, with a visit from Sherwood Observatory – meet the team and take part in star and space themed activities and experiments.

As a special treat this February half term, we will have PofFles serving tea,coffee and sweet treats in our pop-up café.

New for 2023 is our Makers Market on the first Saturday of each month. Starting on February 4, join us between 10am to 3pm to purchase locally make gifts and crafts. Entry is free and we are offering free stalls for the first six months, so drop us a line if you’d like to display and sell your creations at [email protected]

We have a storytelling themed stay-and-play session for under-fives on February 24, between 12.30pm to 2pm. Crafts on the day include making a puppet of a character from a well-known fairytale. There is a suggested donation of £1.50 for the craft activities. Author Adrian Beedon will also be reading his stories at 12.30pm, 1pm and 1.30pm on this day with copies of his Alfred the tortoise books available to purchase.

Visit us between February 25 and March 25 to see local photographer Carrie Austin’s mental health-themed photography exhibition. Carrie will be working with local people and businesses to run mental health and wellbeing talks and support – keep an eye on our webite and social media feeds for further news including a visit and performance from special guests, Vicky McClure’s Dementia Choir.