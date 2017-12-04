Search

FA CUP: Mansfield Town v Guiseley in pictures

Mansfield Town ran out comfortable 3-0 winners over Guiseley at the One Call Stadium on Sunday.

Jimmy Spencer was the Stags' cup hero in the second round tie to see off Guiseley, managed by former Mansfield Town manager Paul Cox.

Match pictures from Stags v Guiseley

