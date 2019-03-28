Excitement as work starts on Portland College's wheelchair friendly zip wire

Students as Portland college spoke of their excitement as a wheelchair friendly zip line came one step closer to opening.

In a groundbreaking ceremony today (March 28), Mark Dale, principal and chief executive officer of the college said "I can't tell you how excited I am."

The ground breaking ceremony

Mark, who pioneered the project along with Edward Johnstone, broke the ground at the site of a new adventure playground.

Work began today on the Adventure Zone, which will feature a climbing tower, 100 metre zipline, adventure trail, bike trail, and equipment for some outdoor sports.

The adventure zone will be accessible to people with disabilities, including wheelchair users, and primary schools in the area will be able to use the facilities free of charge.

At weekends the Adventure Zone will be open to families to enjoy a fun day out in nature.

Students Amy, Harry and Harrison told Your Chad how much they are looking forward to the zipline.

Amy said: "I've told my family about it - my cousin likes climbing."

They added that they were all most excited about taking part in the zipline.