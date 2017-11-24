Ex-West Notts College student reveals secrets of finding a rewarding job

Former student Abigayle Wetton returned to West Nottinghamshire College in Mansfield for a conference that gave an insight into the secrets of finding a rewarding job.

Abigayle studied a BA (Hons) degree in business and management when she was at the college. Now she is working for the high-performance design and technology company, McLaren.

She was among nine guest speakers, including business leaders and academics, who shared their knowledge and insight with more than 100 higher education students. All told how stepping outside your comfort zone can bring rewards, with Abigayle recalling how she initially earned a work placement with McLaren by winning a competition with her ideas for improving safety on tram networks. After impressing bosses during her week-long stint, she landed a permanent job.

“It was bit daunting at first, but the support at McLaren is great, and they helped me discover my strengths and confidence,” said Abigayle.

“It’s been great to share my experiences and to tell how I went from studying my degree. I wanted to advise students on the things I learned, which they can take with them in their future careers.

“There’s a lot of pressure on students to think about what they need to be doing after higher education, and it can be quite stressful. My advice is to put the hard work in and take the opportunities that arise. Values like drive and determination are what employers are looking for.”