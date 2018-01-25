Ex-soldier goes into battle on civvy street with successful business

A former soldier from Mansfield has gone into battle with a successful business to mark a new career on civvy street.

Steve Whitehead spent 24 years in the Army, organising logistics at the centre of communications networks.

Noe the skills he attained during his time with the Royal Signals are serving well at the helm of Certa Cito Logistics, a company based at Berry Hill.

The firm prides itself on picking up and delivering anything from single documents to palletised goods, via a network of hand-picked, uniformed drivers and couriers.

Staff also act as logistics consultannts, helping companies to better understand and manage their requirements. And such is Certa Cito’s reputation that its clients include the Ministry Of Defence, the National Health Service and national, as well as local, businesses.

“I’ve spent my career in logistics and communications, as have some of my colleagues, and this is making us stand out in a busy market place,” said Steve.

“We’re committed to not only delivering on time but also ensuring that everything we do is transparent and can be monitored by the client through the very latest in tracking technology.

“We can compete with national companies, and we believe we have the background, the team and the ability to do it better. If we say we will get a delivery to an address, we will do, no matter where it might be in the country.”

Steve’s firm gets its name from the motto of the Royal Signals, certa cito, which means swift and sure.