Everything you need to know about voter ID at the upcoming elections

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In April 2022, the Government passed the Elections Act 2022 which requires all voters to show ID at polling stations. This means that if you’re planning to vote in person, you’ll need to bring an accepted form of photo ID with you. If you turn up at the polling station without any accepted ID or a Voter Authority Certificate, you won’t be allowed to vote.

Most voters will already have an accepted form of photo ID that they can use, but it’s important that you double check the list of eligible forms of ID in advance to make sure that you don’t miss out on your chance to vote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All accepted forms of ID must include your photo and be suitably secure, such as a passport, driving license or blue badge. If you have an accepted form of ID but the date has expired, you’ll still be able to use it if the photo is still a good likeness.

Ballot box

Returning Officer Adam Hill said: “With both the mayoral and police and crime commissioner elections taking place in this district in May, it is important that those who want to vote make sure they have an accepted form of ID, following the introduction of new legislation by Government.

“This will mean that you will need to provide suitable identification when casting your vote. Residents who do not have one of the accepted forms of ID can apply for a Voter Authority Certificate online, by post or in person.

“It is also very important that people make sure they are included on the register so that they do not lose their voice. I would encourage our residents to ensure they are registered ahead of May."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don’t have anything which is on the list of eligible ID? Don’t worry, you can apply for a Voter Authority Certificate. This is a temporary form of ID issued by the local authority which will allow you to vote in the 2024 East Midlands Combined County Mayoral Authority (EMCCMA) and Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) elections.

undefined

It’s free to and easy to apply either on the Government website or by contacting us on 01623 463463 by 5pm on Wednesday 24 April. You should only apply if you don’t already have an accepted form of ID.

If you would prefer not to show ID at a polling station, you can apply online to vote by post or proxy. Photo ID isn’t required to apply or vote in these ways, although your proxy will be required to show their own ID at the polling station.