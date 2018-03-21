European mega-truck tour arrives in Mansfield

Mansfield was chosen to host one of the UK legs of a European truck tour by the world’s fastest-growing professional power-tool brand.

Milwaukee Tools called in at the depot of Protrade on the Greenline Industrial Estate, off Hermitage Lane, with its iconic Big Red 2 mega-truck.

Big Red 2 is an impressive, purpose-built truck and trailer unit that houses the Milwaukee Tools workshop and demonstration area. It was accompanied by a food wagon offering free coffee and burgers to the first 500 visitors.

Experts were on hand to show the company’s range of new and ground-breaking tool and accessory products, as well to demonstrate tricks of the trade and to offer prizes and giveaways to visitors.

Protrade, established in 1973, is the region’s premier dealer for the Milwaukee range.