Eric to get his dog after hounding Kat

The wife of Nottingham Forest right back Eric Lichaj has said he can have a dog after all - despite him not yet scoring a hat-trick.

Kat (Kathryn) Lichaj,who owns the Katwalk Kouture fashion outlet in Annesley Woodhouse made a deal with her husband that, if he scored a hat-trick by the end of the season, he could have a dog.

Mrs Lichaj, 28 who has two daughters with the defender, made the deal because she thought he wouldn’t reach his goal.

Eric, scored twice against Arsenal on Sunday (January 7) and could have got three had he been allowed to take the Reds’ second penalty of the game, which was converted by midfielder Kieran Dowell in the 85th minute.

But he was told by team-mate David Vaughan he couldn’t take it. So Kat kicked his plans into touch.

Eric vowed to hound his wife with “more dog pictures and abuse” in the hope that she would relent - and it seems to have worked.

The shop owner who has raised thousands of pounds for charity told reporters: “He’s been going on and on. I can’t take any more pictures of dogs being sent to me. I’m at the end of my tether.

“I’ve said we can think about coming to some sort of compromise. It wouldn’t be a big dog, it can be a little dog and it will be my choice.

“I’ve had enough. We’ve had to compromise and will look into it.”

Former NEXT manager Kat married Eric in 2013 and started the business at their home,