The A6097 is currently closed while police deal with the aftermath of a crash between two lorries and a car.

Nottinghamshire Police was called at 9.15am to the A6097 in Oxton following reports of a crash involving two lorries and a car.

Epperstone bypass closed following car and lorry crash

Two females have been taken to hospital for treatment of injuries currently not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers are currently in attendance at the scene and the road will remain closed until it has been cleared.