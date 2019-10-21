Environmental campaign launched in Ashfield with Sutton community orchard

Protecting and enhancing the environment is at the root of a new district-wide tree-planting scheme across Ashfield.

Starting with a new community orchard at Sutton Lawn, the new scheme is part of Ashfield District Council's commitment to planting 1,000 trees across the district.

Children from Hillocks Primary School make apple juice.

Located at the heart of the Lawn, a selection of apple, pear and nut trees have been planted, with plans in place to extend the flower beds to include a selection of herbs.

Once established, the orchard will provide local residents with fruit and nuts they can pick and take home.

The first trees were planted with the help of children from Hillocks Primary School and Leamington Primary School.

The aim is to create a "green zone" within the park where children can learn about where their food comes from.

Children from Hillocks primary plant a ttree with acting headteacher Margaret Newcomb.

Entry to the orchard is via a bespoke metal archway, designed and manufactured within half a mile of the park by Lindhurst Engineering.

Named as the ‘Moorhouse Orchard’, the exhibit gets its name from park keeper Alex Moorhouse who has worked at Sutton Lawn for more than 40 years.

Alex has "worked tirelessly" to create outstanding open spaces across Sutton, including The Lawn and Brierley Forest Park.

Unaware that the orchard was to be named after him until it was revealed, he said: "I am shocked that the orchard has been named after me, it is a real honour.

Alex Moorhouse with the sign named after him.

"I’ve been lucky enough to do a job I love for the past 40-plus years, and I’m proud that I have played a part in developing outdoor spaces that can be enjoyed by all ages."

This is the first of the community orchards to be planted, with others planned for Brierley Forest Park, Hucknall and Kirkby.

Councillor Helen-Ann Smith, cabinet member for streets, parks and town centres, said "We are currently looking at locations for orchards in Kirkby and Hucknall, and plans are already underway for Brierley Forest Park.

"We want to provide areas where children can learn about food, residents can enjoy collecting fruit and using it in their cooking and baking and we can hold events such as apple pressing."

The community orchards are part of the council's green agenda that also includes planting bee and butterfly habitats, improving wildflower verges across the district and the installation of 20 electric car charging points.