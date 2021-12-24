When bins will be collected in Mansfield and Ashfield over Christmas period

Bin collection days may change over Christmas,

The authorities have made arrangements for collections due to the Christmas bank holidays – as well as to collect extra waste due to the increased rubbish generated over Christmas from food and gift packaging.

In Ashfield:

If your normal collection day is Monday, December 27, your rubbish will be collected on Bank Holiday Tuesday, December 28;

If your normal day is Tuesday, December 28, collection will be Wednesday, December 29;

If your normal day is Wednesday, December 29, collection will be Thursday, December 30;

If your normal day is Thursday, December 30, collection will be New Year’s Eve, Friday, December 31;

If your normal day is Friday, December 31, collection will be Bank Holiday Monday, January 3;

If your normal day is Monday, January 3, collection will be Tuesday, January 4;

If your normal day is Tuesday, January 4, collection will be Wednesday, January 5;

If your normal day is Wednesday, January 5, collection will be Thursday, January 6;

If your normal day is Thursday, January 6, collection will be Friday, January 7;

If your normal day is Friday, January 7, collection will be Saturday, January 8.

And residents in Ashfield are being reminded to put an extra bag of waste on their first collection after Christmas.

On the first general waste collection after Christmas, week commencing December 27, the council will be collecting an additional bag of general waste to help with waste this festive season.

In Mansfield:

A Mansfield Council spokeswoman said: “Residents in Mansfield district will face no changes to their bin collections over Christmas and New Year because of the way the public holidays fall this year.

“Council bin crews will also be able to collect one bag of side waste with the household waste on a household's first green bin collection after Christmas on the week commencing January 3.

“As usual, a small amount of extra recyclable waste in a paper bag or cardboard box can be collected on blue bin days.”

Sarah Troman, council head of neighbourhood services, said: “Unfortunately, no extra side waste can be taken for glass bin collections and residents are advised to ensure their glass bin lid can be fully closed to ensure collection. For any extra glass that doesn’t fit into the bin, please hold onto it for the following glass collection.”

The council advises that bins must be out by 6am and if crews are unable to empty bins due to parking issues or severe weather, residents should leave their bin out and the crew will return as soon as possible.

Excess waste can be take to one of Nottinghamshire Council’s household waste recycling centres, including:

Bilsthorpe Recycling Centre, Brailwood Road, Bilsthorpe;

Kirkby Recycling Centre, Sidings Road, Low Moor Industrial Estate, Kirkby;

Mansfield Recycling Centre, Kestral Park, Kestral Road, Mansfield;

Warsop Recycling Centre, Oakfield Lane, Warsop.

Coun Andy Burgin, Mansfield Council portfolio holder for environment and leisure, said: “Christmas usually generates extra waste and while we are taking one bag of household waste as side waste, we would encourage our residents to recycle as much as they can in their blue bins.

“We also advise people check what they can recycle so that they don't contaminate their recycling waste with items that can't be recycled.

“In Nottinghamshire there are some forms of plastic, paper and cardboard that can't go in the blue bin, especially if the card or paper has glitter or foil on it.”