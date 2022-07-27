Well-loved Brinsley heritage site awarded Green Flag for eighth year in a row

Brinsley Headstocks has been awarded a Green Flag eight years running.

The coveted Community Green Flag Award is now flying over the Brinsley Headstocks Nature Reserve – for the eighth consecutive year.

The Green Flag Awards recognise and reward the best parks and green spaces across the country.

Chairman of the Friends of Brinsley Headstocks support group, Ken Hamilton, said the volunteers should rightly feel proud of what they have achieved for Brinsley.

Volunteers raising the Green Flag at Brinsley Headstocks last year.

He added: ”It is an ongoing project which seeks to create a leisure and learning resource to be enjoyed by the whole community.”

The Headstocks site is a key feature of the area’s coal mining heritage, housing the only remaining timber tandem headstocks in the country.

It’s heritage status is further enhanced by the fact that controversial Eastwood author DH Lawrence’s father and uncle both worked at Brinsley Colliery.

The site is also a designated Local Nature Reserve, in which more than 80 species of birds, 130 moths and butterflies, 300 plants and flowers and more than 100 fungi have been recorded – evidence that the former pit and colliery workings are gradually re-wilding.

Adding to this is a series of footpaths meandering through the site, a picnic area and a carved Phoenix tree commemorating the resurrection of the site from work place to wildlife haven as well as having a strong connection to DH Lawrence.

Ken said the Friends group has worked really hard over the years to regenerate the site and is very proud of everything it has achieved.

“I can’t speak highly enough of the Friends,” he said.

“With the backing of local councils and environmental groups, they have worked hard on regenerating the site in a sympathetic and environmentally compatible manner.”

The chairman invites anyone who is interested in preserving wildlife and nature at the site to get involved with the group.

“We are a fully inclusive group and new volunteers will always be made welcome,” he added.