Warning to residents after car battery sparks Broxtowe bin lorry blaze

Part of the load had to be emptied onto the street.

Two fires crews attended the incident on September 6 and no-one was injured.

A spokesperson for Broxtowe Borough Council said: “One of our refuse vehicles caught fire, which was caused by a car battery being disposed of in a bin.

“Luckily none of the crew were harmed on this occasion and thank you to Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service who responded quickly and arrived on site with two crews.

The discarded car battery caused a fire in the bin lorry. Images by Broxtowe Borough Council.

“Please do not put any motorbike or car batteries in your bin, these must be taken to your local household waste recycling centre.

“Part of the load had to be ejected onto the road, but our team has been working to ensure all debris is cleared.

“Due to the fire teams were unable to complete collections in the Chilwell area, around Mountbatten Way, Johnson Way and Shaw Road.”