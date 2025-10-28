Scaled-down housing plan for Mansfield quarry -- with extension to nature reserve

Plans for a housing development on a former quarry site in Mansfield have resurfaced – after the original ones were thrown out by the council and the government.

Back in the summer of 2021, Mansfield District Council rejected a controversial scheme for up to 204 homes at Gregory Quarry, off Nottingham Road, close to Mansfield Town Football Club and Mansfield Leisure Park.

And a year later, an appeal against the decision by the applicant, Lee O'Connor, was dismissed by a government planning inspector.

The main reasons were a failure to protect the nearby Quarry Lane Nature Reserve, and highways concerns over inadequate access.

Part of the Gregory Quarry site, off Nottingham Road in Mansfield. (PHOTO BY: Mansfield District Council)

But now Mr O’Connor is back for more and has submitted a fresh planning application to “transform” the privately-owned 9.4 acre (3.82 hectare) site – this time with a scaled-down mixture of 61 houses and 53 one or two-bedroom flats or maisonettes for retired people.

What’s more, the nature reserve would not only be protected but also extended, and a new access road would be built from Waverley Road. A total of 138 parking spaces would be provided, as well as a children’s play area.

A statement by Mr O’Connor’s agent, the Harrogate-based firm Planning Potential, states: “It is important to emphasise that this revised scheme bears no resemblance to the previously refused application or the subsequent dismissed appeal.

"The earlier proposals sought for a far greater quantum of development, relied upon an unsatisfactory access through the nature reserve and would have caused unacceptable harm to biodiversity and green infrastructure.

The Quarry Lane Nature Reserve, which sits close to the Gregory Quarry site, would be in line for an extension if the housing plan is approved. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

"In contrast, this current application has been fundamentally redesigned. The scale and density of the development has been significantly reduced. It is a completely new and materially different scheme.”

Gregory Quarry historically produced the distinctive Mansfield White limestone. But operations ceased over a decade ago and, since then, the land has remained vacant and derelict.

It has attracted anti-social behaviour, including trespassing, fly-tipping, squatting and occasional drug-use. So Planning Potential feels the housing plan would “bring a long-standing brownfield site back into beneficial use” as “a valuable community asset”.

According to the application form, the plan seeks the demolition of existing buildings and outline permission for five one-bedroom houses, 12 two-bed, 26 three-bed and 18 four-bed, as well as the retirement homes.

The Quarry Lane Nature Reserve, which is popular with visitors, would be enhanced under the proposals.

The statement goes on: “In addition to the high-quality housing, there is the intention to create a retirement living community, specifically designed to cater to the evolving needs of our ageing population, within a calm and tranquil setting.

"This is accompanied by the gifting of land to the northern end of the site to extend an enhance the existing nature reserve, ensuring its protection and enrichment.

"This generous donation would facilitate the preservation and expansion of local wildlife habitats. Existing trees and habitats would be retained wherever possible.”

Planning Potential reveals that public consultation has already taken place, “targeting 317 households close to the site” and also local councillors.

"The response was overwhelmingly ambivalent with very little feedback received,” reveals the company. “The feedback focused on the potential traffic the development could create, adding to existing problems.”

Mr O’Connor and his agents are confident that the plan would “transform a long-derelict site, associated with anti-social activity, into a safe, vibrant and welcoming living environment”.

They say talks have already been held with the council’s planning officers, who concluded the scheme was “acceptable in principle”.

Those officers are now poring over the details and have set a deadline date of Monday, January 19 for a decision or recommendation.

