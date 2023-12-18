Rufford Abbey Country Park seeks local support for new community sustainability initiative

Residents are being asked to support a new sustainability initiative at Rufford Abbey Country Park.

The official Crowdfunder page has been launched and Rufford Abbey is encouraging all members of the Nottinghamshire community to contribute and bring this visionary project to fruition.

Spritely Sustainable CIC is launching its ‘Bloom & Nourish’ initiative in January 2024 with a focus on breathing new life into underutilised green spaces in Arnold and the historic Rufford Abbey Country Park.

It is hoped a sensory play zone can be constructed as part of the scheme,

Parkwood Leisure’s Rufford Abbey is calling on Nottinghamshire locals to embrace their green thumbs and donate to help transform underutilised green spaces

In the 1850s, a sawmill was constructed on the east side of the existing corn mill, utilising the remaining mill wheel. To honour this industrial history and sustainable engineering, a proposed sensory play zone will incorporate locally sourced timber and feature a water play area with a water mill installation. This interactive approach allows children to gain a hands-on understanding of the mechanics and sustainability behind the once industrious sawmill, adding a dynamic and educational element to the site.

Through Spritely Sustainable CIC’s partnership with the Save Our Wild Isles Fund, every £1 donated to the Bloom & Nourish 2024 project will be matched by £2, resulting in a triple impact – a total of £3 for every individual's contribution. This emphasises the community's pivotal role in creating sustainable and vibrant green spaces for all.

Kirsty Edwards, Contract Manager at Rufford Abbey said: “Historically, this site was the home to 12 monks who lived on the land and cultivated their own foods and is really a key part of the Rufford Abbey history. We’re proud that this new initiative aligns with our commitment to preserving and enhancing our green spaces and will help to breathe new life into the grounds to pay homage to its rich history.”

Parkwood Leisure’s Rufford Abbey site was originally a Cistercian abbey.

Spritely Sustainable CIC is a pioneering company dedicated to environmental sustainability and community well-being.