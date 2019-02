A summer tradition to build a weir out of rubble on the River Meden stopped trouts from breeding, experts have revealed.

The weir built on the river in Church Warsop has now been removed to "improve fish passage".

The weir.

Environment Agency Midlands and The Wild Trout Trust cleared the weir.

A spokesman for the enviroment agenecy said: "Typically built by children in the summer, it stopped fish from completing their spawning migrations and from reaching deeper water during low flows."