Residents urged to have say on plan for 400 homes and data centre at Rufford Colliery site

Residents in the Rainworth area are being invited to have their say on plans for up to 400 new homes to be built on the site of the former Rufford Colliery.

The Harworth Group, which specialises in regenerating large plots of land, is overseeing the proposal for the sprawling site off Rufford Colliery Lane, near the village.

The pit closed in 1993 and, in recent years, the Harworth Group, which bought the site, has worked with the Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust to restore the land, which spans 625 acres. New habitats, including heathland and woodland, have been created.

But now a scheme has emerged for residential development and a new data centre, which would be the first in the Newark and Sherwood district and could provide up to 100 full-time jobs.

An aerial view of the 625-acre site that housed the former Rufford Colliery, near Rainworth, and could now be turned into a 400-home development. (PHOTO BY: The Harworth Group)

Data centres are warehouse-sized facilities that house and manage the computer, storage and network equipment needed to support digital services, such as online banking and AI development.

A consultation process has been launched by the Harworth Group. A public meeting is taking place today (Tuesday, November 4) at Rainworth Welfare Social Club from 4 pm to 7.30 pm, and residents can post their views online at www.rufford.colliery.co.uk any time until the deadline of Friday, November 21.

The project team will then review responses from members of the public and consider amendments before submitting a formal planning application to Newark and Sherwood District Council before Christmas.

It is hoped that the council will approve the plans next summer, so that work can begin in 2027 and be completed in 2030.

Rufford Colliery was a jewel in the British Coal crown at its peak, but closed in 1993.

The Harworth Group has already been holding talks with the council and has submitted a request for scoping opinion on the land. This is a formal query to determine the specific topics and detail needed for an environmental impact assessment, helping to identify key issues and avoid delays.

The developers say the plan could also include an upgrade to the A617 Rainworth Bypass road, a strategy to ensure the homes are well served by public transport, a village green and a children’s play area.

They stress that established species and habitats at wildlife sites that have been established in recent years would be protected.

Rufford Colliery enjoyed a proud history, dating back to 1911 when its first shafts were sunk. By 1923, a staggering total of 2,327 men worked there, including 1,667 underground.

Since its closure, the site has been identified by the Invest In Nottingham group as one of the key investment opportunities in the county.

A spokesperson for the group said: “We are now keen to bring forward the site for residential development after a number of years of careful site-management.

"A new masterplan has been devised which we are promoting with Newark and Sherwood District Council.”

The comments of local residents could prove crucial. About 20 years ago, a plan for a huge and controversial waste incinerator led to public uproar and a long campaign, led by environmental groups and supported by botanist and TV personality David Bellamy.

After a six-year saga, the scheme, which was rejected by both Nottinghamshire County Council and the government, was finally withdrawn.

