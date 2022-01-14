Recycling errors ‘cost Mansfield taxpayers more than £100,000’

The Local Government Association is calling for labelling on packaging to be made clearer, to avoid recyclable waste getting mixed-up with non-recyclable items – an issue estimated to have cost English councils about £60 million last year.

Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs data shows 1,186 tonnes of waste collected by Mansfield Council were rejected at the point of sorting in the year to March – more than the 1,097 tonnes rejected the previous year and the largest volume since records began in 2014-15.

Recycling charity Wrap, which works with governments and companies on sustainability, estimates that waste disposed of as recycling, which is then found not to be recyclable, costs councils around £93 per tonne to dispose of.

It would mean rejected waste cost taxpayers in Mansfield an estimated £110,298 in 2020-21 alone.

Overall, the authority collected 47,185 tonnes of waste, down from 47,975 the year before.

Packaging

David Renard, environment spokesman for the LGA, which represents councils, pointed the finger at manufacturers which produce non-recyclable plastic packaging, which is then put in the recycling bin by people “in good faith”.

He said: “The burden then falls on councils to not only collect it and dispose of it, but to pay the extra cost of disposing of it.

“At a time when councils are working towards net zero, they are doing so with one hand tied behind their back, courtesy of manufacturers who are littering our communities with plastic they know cannot be disposed of sustainably.”

Across England, 647,000 tonnes of recycling were rejected in the year to March, up from 525,000 tonnes the year before and the largest amount since records began in 2006-07.

Defra said a consultation had taken place on a proposal to force producers to label their packaging clearly, so that people would know if items are recyclable or not.

A spokeswoman said: “We want to make recycling easier and ensure there is a comprehensive, consistent service across England.

“Our landmark Environment Act will transform the way we deal with rubbish. It means recyclable materials will have to be collected separately, while separate food waste collection will also help reduce contamination.”

Mansfield Council has been approached for comment.