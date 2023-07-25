Popular Eastwood park and Brinsley heritage site celebrate Green Flag award

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, recognises and rewards well-managed parks, setting the standard for the management of green spaces internationally.

Colliers Wood nature reserve in the town has received the prestigious award every year since 2008.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The popular walking spot received particularly glowing praise this year, with judges commenting on the good standard of management and maintenance, and describing the space as an example to many parks and green spaces up and down the country. They also praised the park’s teams and volunteers for their hard work.

Presenting the Green Flag Award at Colliers Wood. (Image: submitted)

Another nearby site which celebrated receiving the award was Brinsley Headstocks – for the ninth successive year.

Even with the headstocks temporarily fenced off while maintenance issues are investigated, the judges were sufficiently impressed with the work of the Friends of the Headstocks on the remainder of the site.

Friends Chairman Ken Hamilton said: “The site is a living being, it is evolving all the time and with each new season, each new year, different challenges emerge which the team try to resolve."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as a nature reserve and wildlife habitat on the former colliery, the 12-acre site hosts the last remaining timber tandem headstocks in Britain and has links with the local coal mining heritage and the DH Lawrence family.

Ken added: “I hope the people of Brinsley and surrounding communities enjoy taking full advantage of this amenity, right on their doorstep which has so much to offer.”

A Green Flag is a sign to the public that a space boasts very high standards, is well maintained and has good facilities. Overall, five sites across Broxtowe were awarded the accolade this year, including Bramcote Hills, Alexandrina Plantation and Bramcote Old Church Tower.