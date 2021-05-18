Plans unveiled for 16 new homes near school in Warsop

Warsop could soon be getting more new homes.

The scheme would see two-bedroom and three-bedroom homes built on the site, which sits on derelict land between Longden Terrace and Pavilion Close, not far from the town centre.

"It would be a distinctive and high-quality, but affordable, development,” says a statement issued by Urban Plus Ltd, a Derby-based team of architects and designers.

"It would provide a choice of housing to meet the needs of the area, while respecting and enhancing the urban location.”

Urban Plus is working on behalf of Hodgkinson Builders, a construction company in Derby, and Jigsaw Homes Midlands, a housing association that would oversee the development.

The site lies between two residential streets, near to the bowling green and pavilion belonging to Longden Terrace Bowls Club.

Also nearby is Sherwood Junior School and its playing field.

The Urban Plus statement continues: "The site is within easy walking distance of bus stops, and there are two footpaths next to the site, leading into Warsop town centre.

"It measures 0.908 acres of low-quality scrubland, hedges, Tarmac and the remains of a demolished building.

"There have been no previous applications for residential development on this site.”

The planning application is expected to be handled by the council during the summer, with a decision expected by August.

The applicants say they are confident that it would give a boost to the Warsop area and also improve the appearance of the location, which is currently rundown.

They stress that the development would be as green and environmentally-friendly as possible, with trees and hedges retained where it is practical.

"The development includes adequate car-parking, safe access and appropriate landscaping,” adds the Urban Plus statement.

"It would create 16 affordable dwellings, which would be a mix of properties for rent and for shared ownership.”

Residents of Warsop are invited to have their say on the planning application by submitting their comments via the Mansfield District Council website.