Plans submitted to convert patch of Sutton farmland into luxury glamping holiday experience

The land sits at the side of the Teversal Trail on Newbound Lane, Sutton, and existing stables at the location would be utilised as part of the ‘visitor experience’, an application to Ashfield District Council states.

The application is for a total of three glamping pods at the site, which already has car parking facilities and vehicle access from Newbound Lane.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site would sit next to the Teversal Trail in Ashfield.

It states: “The vision is to erect three fully-mobile and self-contained camping pods offering first-class accommodation for glamping holidays based in the Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire countryside, offering the chance to enjoy walking, hiking, cycling, horse riding, cycling and site-seeing in and around the area, and therefore boosting the local economy through new employment opportunities and expenditure generated by new visitors to the area.”

The application offers to create ‘a high quality development that fully meets the intended business needs but also minimises any adverse effects on the landscape and character of the area, avoids any amenity issues, and protects and where possible enhances the local environment’.

“The existing stables would be retained and improved and provide stabling for the applicant’s own horses to be used as part of the holiday experience,” the application states.

“The area slopes to the east towards the River Meden and is bounded by the embankment to the Teversal Trail to the west.

“Each pod will provide self-catering accommodation consisting of a small kitchen area, a shower room with WC, and a living area with tables, seating and bed, and small patio supporting the visitor experience.

“It is envisaged that the proposed development would generally attract visitors from beyond the locale with an appetite for a unique holiday experience in a setting offering numerous recreational activities, and also seeking holiday locations in relatively remote settings away from established settlements.”

The site would be primarily be run by the applicant and his wife, the report states, but would also create four new jobs.

It will be considered by the district council at a later date.