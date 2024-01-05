A Mansfield pub which has been closed since 2019 could be returned to use as a business and flats after a new planning application was submitted.

The Pheasant Inn, on Mansfield’s Chesterfield Road, has been on the market without interest from pub companies or landlords, the owner says.

A new planning application seeks permission to change the ground floor into a Class E business – which could include shops, eateries or other businesses.

It follows the council’s rejection of another application for the site last year.

Mansfield's Pheasant Inn

The new application states: “The site has been redundant due little or no interest from investors within this industry. The client wishes to upgrade the internals and bring the site back up and running.

“The change of use will help the site and the local population with an opportunity to cater for wide range of business which can be operated here.”

The once-popular pub, which sits on one of Mansfield’s main routes, has been boarded up and stripped back to a shell state.

If approved, the existing housing on the first and second floor will be converted into three one-bedroom apartments and a single two-bedroom apartment.

It is expected that the new business would create five new jobs.

The property is currently listed as owned by Ricky Dhir, with the application submitted by AK Innovative Design Solution Ltd.

The property has been on the market with commercial estate agent FHP for £25,000 per year since December 2022.

There have been multiple parties who have viewed it, with Starbucks also once expressing an interest, but none found that it met their needs.

The application is available to view and comment on through Mansfield District Council’s planning website, with a decision to made by the council at a later date.