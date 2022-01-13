Overgrown Sutton alleyway cleared to make it safer for women.

The alley, between Outram Street and Priestsic Road, is popular with people walking to and from Priestsic School.

However, Ashfield Council, said overgrown shrubs and trees were not only hindering the walkway, but affecting the sight line from one end to the other and reducing the effectiveness of the streetlights.

Residents also reported that, particularly when walking alone, they did not feel safe walking through the alleyway.

Coun Samantha Deakin at the alleyway between Outram Street and Priestsic Road in Sutton.

Now, thanks to funding from the Safer Streets initiative, the alleyway has been cleared of the foliage, which was overhanging from private land.

The council contacted the owner and was granted permission to access the land and cut back the trees and shrubs.

Coun Samantha Deakin, council member for Sutton Central and New Cross said “Even small things like an overgrown alleyway can make residents feel cautious and anxious when walking down it.

“This is a well-used path and it is fantastic that as part of the Safer Streets initiative we have been able to work to get the overgrown shrubs cut down.”

Safer Streets is an initiative to tackle ongoing issues with crime and anti-social behaviour in New Cross and the wider Sutton area, with a particular focus on women and girls.

Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner, said: “We have listened carefully to the experiences of women and girls, including where and why they feel vulnerable, and are taking proactive action to make them feel safer and reduce their fear of crime.”