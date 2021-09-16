A number of initiatives will be taking place from September 20-26, to encourage residents to reduce, reuse and recycle more of their waste to help combat climate change, coinciding with this year’s theme to Step It Up This Recycle Week.

It comes after Nottinghamshire Council, in partnership with Veolia, attracted more than 1,650 residents to sign up to a 30-Day Challenge in a bid to Go Green for September.

As well as lighting up the buildings, other activities include the relaunch of the Nottinghamshire Community RePaint scheme, which offers free reusable paint to all Nottinghamshire county residents, community groups, charities and schools to help refurbish rooms, get arty on craft projects or decorate community facilities. The paint will be available to collect from recycling centres including Warsop.

Nottinghamshire residents have been signing up to the Go Green for September 30 Day Challenge.

And grants of up to £1,000 will also be up for grabs as the Reduce, Reuse and Recycle Fund opens to applications once again.

To apply, visit veolia.co.uk/nottinghamshire/community/reduce-reuse-recycling-fund.

Coun Neil Clarke, council transport and environment committee chairman, said: “We know Nottinghamshire residents are keen to do their bit to help the environment, and we have been really encouraged by the numbers who’ve signed up to the Go Green For September 30 Day Challenge.

“We hope by relaunching key initiatives such as the Reduce, Reuse, Recycling Fund and Community Repaint, communities can feel even more supported in their efforts to make a difference in the fight against climate change.”

Lea Hawkes, general manager at Veolia, the council’s waste contractor, said: “Recycling is something we can all do, wherever we live, to help tackle climate change in a positive way. Individual actions, when performed by everyone, do add up to a huge change.

“We’re delighted our recycling services are able to support residents to do their bit for the environment and hope by working together, we can make a big difference to the future of our planet.”