More than 100 tonnes waste collected in Broxtowe in the aftermath of Storm Babet

More than 100 tonnes of flood-damaged waste have been collected in the aftermath of Storm Babet by Broxtowe Council.

A total of 243 homes and businesses in the borough were flooded last month, with the clean-up expected to last into December.

A report going before the council’s cabinet on Tuesday, December 5, lays out the extent of the work to rebuild after the devastation.

More than 80 tonnes of flood-damaged waste and 70 unusable fridges were collected from homes in the first four weeks.

Extensive flooding hit areas of Broxtowe, including Fryar Road in Eastwood. Photo: Submitted

Skips which were provided to affected businesses also collected another 30 tonnes of waste.

A total of 190 households in the district have received £500 grants, totalling £95,000.

And 187 flooded properties in Broxtowe have also been granted a three-month council tax holiday.

Help is still available for affected businesses who can apply for grants worth £2,500 or three-month holidays for business rates.

The waste collections will remain open into the start of December for residents who are still waiting for an insurance assessor visit.

Broxtowe was the worst-affected district in terms of homes flooded when Storm Babet hit on October 19 and 20.

More than 900 properties in Nottinghamshire were flooded across the county as 80mm of rain fell across three days.

Coun Neil Clarke (Con), cabinet member for transport & environment at Nottinghamshire Council, said it could be ‘many months’ before all residents could return to their homes.

A total of 229 homes were also flooded in Newark & Sherwood District, and 204 in Bassetlaw, according to council figures.