Mansfield's parks and green spaces have been awarded coveted national awards recognising their quality

The success was marked last night by the lighting up of the Bentinck Memorial in the Market Place in green.

The award scheme, which marks its silver jubilee this year, is an international quality mark for parks and green spaces and awarded Green Flags to a record 2,127 public open spaces in 2021.

The green spaces which achieves the standard in the district were Carr Bank Park, Titchfield Park and King George V Park, all in Mansfield, plus Peafield and Yeoman Hill, in Mansfield Woodhouse, and two local nature reserves at Quarry Lane, Mansfield, and The Carrs, in Warsop.

Carr Bank Park, which has been recognised

They join parks and open spaces nationwide as diverse as the National Memorial Arboretum, in Staffordshire, and Chiswick Old Cemetery, in London, as winners.

Mayor Andy Abrahams said: "After 18 months that have seen our parks and green spaces play a vital role for people through lockdowns as a place to relax, exercise and meet friends and family safely, the news that Mansfield has again achieved seven Green Flags is a fitting reward for hard work and dedication of the council Parks team and our many friends' groups.

"Together, they both do a fantastic job of caring for the council's 150 parks and open spaces all year round and in all weathers."

Commenting on the news that the district had achieved seven Green Flags, Paul Todd, #green Flag Award Scheme manager, said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making Mansfield worthy of these Green Flag Awards.

“To meet the requirements demanded by the scheme is testament to the hard work of the staff and volunteers who do so much to ensure that these parks and open spaces in Mansfield have high standards of horticulture, safety and environmental management and are places that support people to live healthy lives.”

Visitors in Mansfield can enjoy many sports and activities all year round in its parks. These include tennis, petanque, football, golf, family picnics, dog walks, outdoor gym equipment, trim trails, cycling and children’s play equipment.

Anyone who would like to get involved as a volunteer at any of Mansfield's parks and green spaces can contact the Parks team by emailing [email protected]