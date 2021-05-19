Mansfield set to get £76m in Government funding to help provide natural flood defences

The cash, awarded to Severn Trent from water regulator Ofwat, is part of a £565m awarded to the Midlands as part of the Government's Green Recovery Plan.

It is a pilot project and will include hundreds of measures as part of a 'scale trial using a nature-based approach to reduce the risk of flooding whilst creating a green environment which will significantly benefit the town of Mansfield', the report states.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield is set to receive £76m in Government funding to reduce flood risk using a ‘nature-based approach’.

This could include 'greening' of urban spaces to improve drainage and prevent flash flooding/standing water, new sustainable drainage solutions and tree planting among a raft of measures.

The specific plans and designs are to be discussed now that the funding is approved.

The proposal, which aims 'to trial the use of blue-green infrastructure’ to deliver an urban catchment-scale flood resilience programme the equivalent of up to 60 per cent (58,000m3) of the anticipated future network storage required in Mansfield by 2050 and is a step change in the management of surface water, the report states.

Commenting on the announcement, Mansfield MP Ben Bradley said: “I am over the moon with the announcement that Mansfield will be receiving a £76 million investment in new green infrastructure, improving environmental sustainability and alleviating flood risk.

“I’m hopeful that we will see visible improvements over the next four years, whilst Severn Trent water invests in pilot schemes across our area. This is fantastic news and will massively benefit my constituents.”

The water company has also pledged to create 2,500 new jobs across the region as part of the fund and has also announced separate funding for the National Space Centre in Leicester and worked with Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire Wildlife Trusts to reintroduce beaver population into both counties, which can again contribute to flood defences.

Severn Trent chief executive Liz Garfield said: “We’ve provided an absolutely vital service to our customers and our communities during what has been a year like no other. Our focus is now on helping our region to recover and build back even stronger.

“Our Green Recovery investment will create thousands of jobs, ensure our customers receive the best possible service and lead to major environmental benefits across the region.”