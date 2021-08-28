It is all part of celebrations to mark both Zero Waste Week, September 6-10 and National Recycle Week, September, 20 to 26.

Mansfield District Council is supporting the ‘Go Green” campaign led by Nottinghamshire County Council, in partnership with Veolia.

The month-long campaign aims to reduce, reuse and recycle.

Mansfield's executive mayor Andy Abrahams

The challenge runs from September 1 to 30, and offers the opportunity join the fight against climate change.Those who sign up will receive environmental tips and challenges to complete throughout September.

Anyone can get involved, and there prizes to be won.

Mansfield’s Executive Mayor, Andy Abrahams is encouraging residents and businesses to sign up.

He said “There has never been a better time to tackle climate change. We all need to do everything we can to address the climate emergency. Even small changes can make a big difference.

“We have a number of eco-friendly shops in the district, including Mansfield Refillery and Boo’s Pantry which I commend for enabling local people to be more environmentally friendly and help them produce ‘zero waste’.”

Coun Andy Burgin, Portfolio Holder for Environment and Leisure, said:

“We are determined to reduce the impact we as a district have on the environment. We have reviewed almost every service the council undertakes with a green focus - from light bulbs to tools and equipment to housing design.

We are already encouraging council employees to take part in the pledge and now we need your help.Consider what you put in your bins and what waste you produce. Ask yourself what you could do differently and what more you could recycle.

“There are many changes people could make, from buying products that are packaged in recyclable materials, to switching to LED bulbs in the home or opting for wooden children’s toys rather than plastic.”

In celebration of Recycle Week, the Town Hall will be lit up in green.

Sign up at Notts Recycles Go Green 30 Day Challenge | Nottinghamshire County Council.

The key contaminants of blue recycling bins in Mansfield are nappies, textiles and non-recyclable plastics – lorry loads go to landfill rather than being recycled.See at www.mansfield.gov.uk/recycling.