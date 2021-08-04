Mansfield District Council planning applications . . . are there any developments planned near you?

An appliction to amend planning permision 2020/0067/HHA - alteration to frontage of swelling and extension for roof tile replacements and window alterations – at 12 North Park, Mansfield, was received on August 2.

An application for a single storey rear extension at 5 Edgar Avenue, Mansfield, was received on August 2.

An application for a single storey rear extension and detached garage to the rear of 30 Derwent Avenue, Mansfield, was received on August 2.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read the latest planning applications to Mansfield District Council.

An application for works to one tree within a conservation area at 10 New Park Lane, Mansfield, was received on August 2.

Notification for prior approval for a proposed larger home extension at 282 Chesterfield Road North, Pleasley, Mansfield, was received on August 2.

An application for a single storey rear extension and covered area at 252 Eakring Road, Mansfield, was received on August 2.

An application for a lawful development certificate for a proposed single storey rear extension with alteration and refurbishment of rear dormers at 11 Oak Tree Close, Mansfield, was received on July 29.

An application for a rear extension at 9 Marlborough Road, Mansfield, was received on July 29.