Mansfield District Council planning applications . . . Are there any developments planned near you?

An application for a single storey front, single and two storey extensions to the rear of 6 Lime Crescent, Church Warsop, Mansfield, was received on July 21.

An application for a single storey at 113 Marples Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, was received on July 21.

A retrospective application for a boundary fence and driveway gates at Willow House, 11 Mansfield Road, Clipstone, Mansfield, was received on July 20.

The latest planning applications received by Mansfield District Council.

An application to remove a tree covered by a tree preservation order at 2 Berry Hill Mews, Mansfield, was received on July 20.

An application for works to nine trees covered by a tree preservation order at 427 Nottingham Road, Mansfield, was received on July 21.

An application for works to six trees covered by a tree preservation order at 17 And 21 Regal Drive, Mansfield, was received on July 19.

An application to renovate an existing roof structure and coverings at Manor Farm, 2 Manor Road, Church Warsop, Mansfield, was received on July 19.

A prior notification for a proposed 20m phase 8 monopole and wraparound cabinet base and associated ancillary works, at New England Way, Pleasley Hill, Mansfield, was received on July 19.

An application for the removal of an existing detached prefabricated concrete garage and replacement with a new bockwork detached garage at 27 Old Mill Lane, Forest Town, was received on July 21.

Discharge of condition 3 (brickwork and roofing) on 2020/0122/FUL - replacement dwelling, at Holmlea, 2 Moorhaigh Lane, Pleasley, Mansfield, was received on July 21.