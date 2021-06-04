Mansfield District Council planning applications . . . Are there any developments planned near you?

An application for a single story side extension at 6 Stonebridge Lane, Warsop, Mansfield, was received on June 2.

An application for three new dwellings with summer houses at 183 Sherwood Street, Warsop, Mansfield, was received on June 2.

A resubmitted application for one new single storey dwelling at Cumberland House, 11 Brookland Avenue, Mansfield, was received on June 2.

Latest planning applications submitted to Mansfield District Council.

An application for a single storey rear extension at 65 Somersall Street Mansfield, was received on June 1.

An application for a two-storey rear extension and a single storey outbuilding at 60 Sutton Road, Mansfield, was received on June 1.

An application for works to two trees within a conservation area and covered by a tree preservation order at 11 New Park Lane, Mansfield, was received on June 1.

An application for consent to display advertisments on land at Southwell Road West, Mansfield, was received on June 1.

An application for a lawful development certificate for a proposed single storey rear extension at 29 Halstead Close, Forest Town, Mansfield, was received on June 3.

An application for a lawful development certificate for a proposed used – single storey extension to side and reat at 3 Pinewood Drive, Mansfield, was received on June 1.

An application for a single storey rear and side extension at 222 Southwell Road West, Mansfield, was received on June 1.