Mansfield Council awards contractor to build new park fencing following landslide

New fencing has been confirmed for a cliff face at a Mansfield park following a landslide.

Mansfield District Council says it plans for contractor QTS Group to carry out the safety stabilisation works at the Third Field in Forest Road Park, Mansfield.

It follows a major landslide at the cliff in 2021 and another in December 2023.

The firm will be responsible for building new permanent fencing to the rear of several properties on Berry Hill Lane, ensuring the area is safe for residents, and replacing an exisiting temporary barrier.

Documents read: “Following the unprecedented climatic weather event in early December 2023, a landslip occurred to the rear of properties on Berry Hill Lane, Mansfield.

“The authority received professional advice from a competent geotechnical Consultancy (Fairhurst).

“Emergency mitigation measures were put in place to mitigate any risk to public users in the short term whilst a more detailed permanent solution could be reached.

“Given the need to progress the project to provide a permanent solution, there was a timely need to enter a procurement exercise to seek tenders from prospective competent contractors.

“Advice received from Fairhurst was that a timely process should be followed to mitigate any future risks of the stability of the cliff face.”

This comes after a landslide took place at the Third Field in December 2023 and one previously in spring 2021.

The area – known locally as Spider Park – has since been closed off the public.

Smaller slips had taken place in recent months, raising concerns on the safety of the area.

The temporary fencing was damaged several times due to further landslips, causing it to get knocked down.

Documents read: “Temporary mitigation measures have been put in place to provide protection to users of the councils open space.

“A detailed design has been undertaken by Fairhurst, and contractual documentation have been produced and issued for competitive tendering, with submissions having now been received and evaluated.

“The purpose of this report is to recommend the appointment of a Principal Contractor to undertake cliff face stabilisation works, as per a detailed design produced by Fairhurst. ”

The area will continue to stay closed to the public until works are completed.

The contractual appointment of QTS Group is set to be approved during a delegated decision by the chief executive on Friday, April 4.