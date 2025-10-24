Less green space in Broxtowe than English average according to Friends of the Earth

People in Broxtowe have access to less local green space than the average across England, new analysis shows.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The figures come from a new analysis of environmental threats by charity Friends of the Earth, who warned the risks of climate change are already a reality for millions across England.

It was released ahead of the Government’s publication of its revised climate plan, due next Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity says the plan must improve people’s lives through measures including lower bills, better home insulation and new green jobs.

People in Broxtowe have access to less local green space analysis shows.

Their breakdown covers every parliamentary constituency in England, across a wide range of factors.

It shows there are 25 square metres of green space for every person in Broxtowe – less than the median across England of 43.

In addition, the data considers sewage pollution, respiratory disease levels and risks to life and property caused by climate change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike Childs, head of policy at Friends of the Earth, said: "This data shows the true scale of environmental threats across England and reinforces why a strong climate plan is so important to protect communities.

"Flooded homes, dangerous heatwaves and filthy air are not abstract risks but realities for millions.

"Politicians who push false environmental narratives or call for weaker climate action are putting the people that elected them at risk."

The data also shows:

All neighbourhoods in Broxtowe have air pollution levels above the World Health Organisation's recommended level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some 17 per cent of Broxtowe households are considered to be at enhanced risk of high heat.

Approximately 13 per cent of Broxtowe is covered in trees.

In total, 16,034 Broxtowe homes are deemed to be at risk of flooding, including 8,188 from rivers or the sea, and 7,846 from surface water.8,188

Some 11 per cent of Broxtowe households are classed as 'fuel poor'.

Mr Childs said the Government can take concrete action to tackle all these issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"By producing an ambitious programme to reduce emissions, the Government can simultaneously cut bills, boost renewable energy, create green jobs and improve public transport," he said.

"Outside the climate plan, it must also do far more to protect nature by taking a zero-tolerance approach to polluters to end the poisoning of our rivers and coasts.

"Climate action is not just about the environment – it’s primarily about people and creating healthier, happier places for us all to live."

A Government spokesperson said: "Ambitious climate and nature action is the only way to protect Britain’s way of life – which is why we have a mission to make Britain a clean energy superpower.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Having inherited flood defences in the worst condition on record and nature in long term decline, we’ve begun decisive action to clean up our waters, restore our nature environment and protect communities from extreme weather.

"This includes securing investment to cut sewage spills in half by 2030, build new reservoirs, restore nature at scale and protect more than 900,000 properties from flooding by 2036."