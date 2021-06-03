Kirkby woman fined for failing to clean up her messy garden
A Kirkby woman has been left several hundred pounds out of pocket after ignoring calls to clear up her messy garden.
Claire Blockley, of Roderick Avenue, was given several warnings by Ashfield District Council and served with a Community Protection Notice to remove rubbish.
She failed to to comply with the notice and was issued with a £100 Fixed Penalty Notice.
But after failing to pay the fine – and with the rubbish still in her garden – the council’s community safety team applied to take her case through the courts.
And at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on Friday, May 21, she was found to have breached the Community Protection Notice.
Blockley was fined £220, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £425.84.
The waste must also be removed by June 21.
Antonio Taylor, the council’s community safety manager, said: “Messy gardens have such a negative effect on neighbours, and the environment, so this is a fantastic result for the team.”