Hard work pays off after six Ashfield parks retain prestigious Green Flag Status

The six parks that have been awarded the Green Flag 2021 are Brierley Forest Park, Kingsway Park, Portland Park, Selston Country Park, Sutton Lawn and Titchfield Park, Hucknall.

The Green Flag Award scheme recognises and rewards well managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of recreational outdoor spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

Councillor Samantha Deakin, cabinet member for parks, town centres and neighbourhood services, said: “We are so pleased to have received six green flags in our fantastic parks again this year. We have invested heavily into our parks and green spaces to ensure that they are places that can be enjoyed by everyone. Our parks are popular with our residents as a place to escape and to enjoy connecting with nature.

Sutton Lawn

“These past two years, people have really seen the value of having great quality green spaces on their doorstep. We are proud of the hard work that our teams have put into maintaining our parks to such a high standard that they are nationally recognised as being some of the best parks in the country!”

Commenting on the news that Ashfield has achieved the Green Flag Award standard at six parks, Green Flag Award scheme manager Paul Todd said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making Ashfield worthy of their Green Flag Awards.

“To meet the requirements demanded by the scheme is testament to the hard work of the staff and volunteers.”