Going Green: ​Show Mother Earth love on Mother’s Day

“I want to celebrate Mother’s Day in an environmentally friendly way this year. What are the best ways to show mum I love her, but help the planet too?”

Mother’s Day is on March 30, and it’s a great time to show our love and appreciation for mums everywhere. But like many other celebrations, Mother’s Day has become a bit over-commercialised, creating a lot of waste and increased carbon emissions.

This year, try showing your love for Mother Earth as well as mum, by making your celebrations environmentally conscious. With a bit of creativity your mum will appreciate that little bit of extra thought that goes into making her big day as sustainable as possible, while helping the planet.

Tips for a green Mother’s Day

• A living, potted plant will last longer than a bunch of cut flowers, and a plant continues to look great and clean the air for months. A miniature herb garden for mum’s kitchen is another option. They aren’t just practical; they look and smell fantastic too.

• Organic bars of soap and plastic-free skincare products are more planet-friendly than commercially produced products filled with chemicals. If you fancy making your own gift, a bar of all-natural handmade soap, or a homemade candle made from soy or beeswax, shows that you’ve put time and effort into your present.

• Upcycled or vintage jewellery or a piece of art are thoughtful, waste-free gifts. You’d be surprised at the range and quality of jewellery and art you can find in high street charity shops like Oxfam.

• A handmade scrapbook of memories you’ve shared with your mum is a personal gift she’ll love to keep. If you have kids, get them involved in putting the scrapbook together by contributing their own memories of Grandma.

• Instead of buying material gifts, try giving your mum the gift of an experience instead. A relaxing spa day, a cooking class, or a membership to a garden or National Trust are ways to create memories without waste. Subscriptions for digital book apps, meditation apps, or healthy meal kits are other great alternatives.

• If you’re buying chocolates for your mum, support brands that prioritise ethical sourcing, fair wages, and sustainable practices. Look for certifications like Fairtrade, organic or B Corp to ensure your chocolate is eco-friendly.

The charity One Home has some great tips for buying chocolate responsibly on their website.

• Instead of traditional greeting cards, save on paper waste and send an e-card or video message instead. Get the whole family involved to make it a memorable clip mum will want to keep forever.

• Ditch the wrapping paper – traditional gift wrap often ends up in landfills. Instead, wrap your mum’s presents in reusable fabric, a scarf she can wear later, or even a newspaper with an interesting print. If you must use wrapping paper, avoid rolls with foil decorations as they are unrecyclable.

• When it comes to your celebration lunch, brunch or dinner, consider a homemade meal with local or organic ingredients. If you’d rather take mum out, try going vegetarian or vegan, or choose a farm-to-table restaurant with a sustainably sourced, local menu. If the weather’s good, you could also plan an outdoor picnic in a beautiful location. Combine it with a hike or a gentle bike ride.

Celebrity spot

Legendary actor and filmmaker Robert Redford is a dedicated environmentalist. Redford has championed conservation efforts, climate action, and renewable energy over the years and is a well-known advocate for preserving public lands. He founded the Sundance Nature Alliance to protect large parts of Utah in the US. Redford also supports the youth climate movement and says: “I've been rooting them on and hoping they succeed, as many in my generation have not.”

Green swap

Buy bamboo bed linen instead of synthetic or cotton. Bamboo sheets are made from ultra-sustainable plants, are very soft, and are great in summer and winter. They’ll last longer than traditional sheets and are naturally hypoallergenic.

How to beat water, energy and car tax price hikes

Several household bills, including energy, car tax and water charges, will be increasing in April, so it’s no surprise that UK consumers are looking for ways to save money. Here are some practical steps to help you keep your bills in check:

Reducing energy bills

The energy price cap increase in ‘Awful’ April means a typical household will pay an extra £111 annually. To save money you could:

1. Switch to a fixed tariff: Consider a fixed tariff to give you stability when energy prices fluctuate. Most people are on expensive variable tariffs.

2. Use energy efficient appliances: Investing in energy efficient appliances, such as LED bulbs and EPC A-rated washing machines, can cut electricity usage.

3. Reduce standby consumption: Turning off devices instead of leaving them on standby could save up to £55 annually.

4. Improve insulation: Draught-proofing windows and doors and installing loft insulation can lower your heating costs while keeping your home warm.

Lowering your car tax

Car tax is rising by £5 for vehicles registered after April 2017, while electric vehicles (EVs) will lose their tax exemption status in April. To reduce costs, you can:

1. Buy an EV: The price of a fully electric car are coming down, and used EVs are a great option as they’re much more affordable than new models and often comparable to a petrol or diesel equivalent. Good news is the running costs of EVs are much lower. If you own an EV, you can tax it before April, you’ll benefit from the current tax exemption.

2. Choose a lower-emission car: If you’re not ready for an EV yet (but why I ask?), a fuel-efficient car will incur lower tax rates.

3. Pay your tax annually: If possible, pay your car tax in a lump sum rather than monthly to avoid the additional charges.

Cutting water bills

Water bills in England and Wales are increasing by an average of £10 a month, with some regions facing much sharper rises. Scottish Water is also increasing prices. To keep you bill down you can:

1. Install a Water Meter: Households using less water than the standard rate based on the number of bedrooms could save significantly.

2. Use Water-saving devices: Water butts can store rainwater for use in your garden. Water efficient showers and dual-flush toilets can also save huge amounts of water.

3. Fix leaks promptly: A dripping tap is literally your money going down the drain. Get leaks fixed promptly.

4. Be water efficient: Take showers instead of baths and turn off the tap while brushing your teeth. Use the eco settings on your appliances to save on water and energy and use full rather than half loads.

Fact or fiction

‘Sales of petrol and diesel engine cars have peaked.’

TRUE.

Global sales of combustion engine cars peaked in 2018 and have been declining ever since, according to the International Energy Agency. The falling cost of EV batteries makes manufacturing them cheaper than fossil-fuel burning vehicles.