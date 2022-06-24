Free bulky waste collections offered to Kirkby residents

Ashfield Council is offering the service in a bid to reduce fly-tipping.

And residents in Kirkby and the Rurals are now able to book their one free bulky waste collection, ahead of collection next month.

The council offers one free collection of up to three items throughout the year, with collections based on where they live.

Kirkby’s collections take place in July and October 2022 and January 2023.

Bookings for collections open two weeks before the collection month and must be made using the online form via ashfield.gov.uk/bulkywaste or 01623 450000.

Since the scheme began in April, the council said it has collected more than 5,000 individual items, weighing more than 102 tonnes.

Coun Samantha Deakin, council executive lead member for parks, town centres and environmental services, said “It is fantastic that residents in Kirkby, Selston, Jacksdale, and Underwood can now book their free bulky waste collections this month.

“This is the second collection for Kirkby so there are still two more opportunities to access a free collection during the year.

“We are delighted to be able to continue a free bulky waste collection for a fifth year in a row.

“We know these collections are a firm favourite of residents, allowing them to safely dispose of excess waste.