Flooding at Mansfield nature reserve set to be resolved by static caravan plots

Mansfield District Council’s planning committee approved the plans, within Forest Country Park in Old Mill Lane, on land previously used for caravan storage and car parking.

But councillors heard concerns over drainage at the existing caravan site, with foul water causing paths to flood at the nearby Maun Valley Trail.

However, conditions have been set on the development to provide a drainage strategy, relating to the whole site, with an on-site septic tank to be removed and a new pumping station installed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield District Council

This strategy, the council says, will reduce the impact on the adjacent woodland and nature reserve by pumping foul water into the sewage network, rather than back on-site.

The new drainage strategy must be implemented before the five new caravan plots are occupied.

Councillor Martin Wright (Mans Ind) represents the nearby Holly ward and says flooding from the caravan park has been a “mystery”.

He said: “It has been a problem, waste water from the caravan site, and it’s very good to see it’s going to be sorted out.

“Congratulations to whoever decided that. It is a mystery, it has flooded the path on the Maun Valley Trail time and time again.

“A lot of money has been spent trying to investigate it, a lot of work has been done to stop it, but I think this time we’re going to stop it.”

The new caravan plots will be built in the northern section of the site, accessed off the internal Oak Drive.