Flood alert: Flooding is 'possible' in parts of Mansfield, Warsop, Edwinstowe and Clipstone
A flood alert has been issued by gov.uk, indicating that river levels at the Whitewater Bridge river gauge are expected to rise due to heavy rainfall combined with snowmelt.
As a result, flooding of roads and farmland is anticipated between 10pm on Sunday, January 5 and 3pm today (Monday, January 6).
Areas most at risk include low-lying agricultural land and roads around Mansfield, the Sherwood Forest Caravan Park in Clipstone, Edwinstowe, Ollerton, Whitewater Lane at Whitewater Bridge, and West Drayton.
The situation is being closely monitored, with updates to be posted throughout the day.
Drivers are advised to avoid low-lying roads near rivers that may be flooded and to steer clear of low-lying footpaths near local watercourses.
For more, see: check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/target-area/034WAF430.
River levels have also risen at the Church Warsop river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall combined with snowmelt.
Consequently, flooding of roads and farmland is expected until 5am on Tuesday, January 7.
Areas most at risk are low-lying agricultural land and roads along the River Meden around Warsop, Church Warsop, Meden Vale and Budby.
To stay updated on flood alerts in the area, visit check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk.
