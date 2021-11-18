Initial building work has begun on The Oaks, a major development off Clipstone Road East.

The initial phase is set to include 30 homes; 10 three-bedroom homes and 19 four-bedroom properties and a single five-bedroom home – with more to follow.

The plans had previously been the subject of a resident’s concern over privacy and access to nearby Lime Grove.

Men at work on the site of the Sherwood Oak Homes development at Clisptone, near Mansfield.

However, at a meeting a spokesperson for developers Sherwood Oak Homes had explained the first phase would not be built close to Lime Grove, but at “the furthest point away from the existing homes,” some 60 or 70 metres away.

The building work is now being carried out by the contractor Henry Boot Construction, while Pygott & Crone will market the properties in 2022.

The designers say that the homes are on ‘sizable plots,’ have high ceilings and high-spec additions such as bi-fold doors out to gardens.

Across the site, are a number of green spaces and children’s playgrounds, bird and bat boxes will be installed and oak trees are being planted to reflect the development’s name.

A Section 106 planning agreement also outlines plans for improvements to Rights of Way to encourage walking and cycling as well as investment in Spa Ponds and Vicar Water nature reserves.

Peter Roope, development director at Sherwood Oak Homes, said: “We’re very pleased to be able to start construction on this new community of high-quality homes in such a fantastic area.

Well-connected

“The development is ideally located in a well-connected part of Nottinghamshire where residents will be able to enjoy the space and countryside around them while being just a short distance away from both Mansfield and Nottingham.

“What’s important to myself and the team at Sherwood Oak Homes is to create homes that provide the space and quality homeowners demand and deserve and also to create peaceful new communities with access to nature.

It is very exciting to be moving forward with The Oaks.”

Gary Holmes, Henry Boot Construction senior contracts manager, said: “We are delighted to get under way on this exciting housing development by Sherwood Oak Homes.”