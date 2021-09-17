Electric cars and more trees among plans for Notts district council to become carbon neutral by 2035
From planting trees to improving the infrastructure to support electric vehicles and carbon neutral forms of transport, a Nottinghamshire council is implementing a number of initiatives to meet its target of being carbon neutral by 2035.
To support residents, eight new electric vehicle charge points are being installed in public car parks across Newark & Sherwood district, which covers Rainworth and Bilsthorpe.
This number will nearly double by the end of autumn 2021, with a target of 15 for the district.
Coun David Lloyd, Newark & Sherwood Council leader, said: “We are committed and determined to put in place meaningful projects and targets that prove our commitment and deliver visible steps towards carbon neutrality.
“Importantly, while we can make the council’s buildings and services carbon neutral and efficient, we also need to work with residents and businesses so we can do the same for the whole district.”
And as part of its community plan and climate emergency strategy, the council has committed to planting 10,000 trees by 2023.
During the 2020/21 planting season 5,997 trees were planted , with more than 2,500 of these trees given away to residents or parish/community groups.
Using the Woodland Trust’s checklist, the council is able to commit to ensuring the right tree is planted in the right place which is helping to develop, plan and inform the council’s tree plan.
