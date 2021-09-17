To support residents, eight new electric vehicle charge points are being installed in public car parks across Newark & Sherwood district, which covers Rainworth and Bilsthorpe.

This number will nearly double by the end of autumn 2021, with a target of 15 for the district.

Coun David Lloyd, Newark & Sherwood Council leader, said: “We are committed and determined to put in place meaningful projects and targets that prove our commitment and deliver visible steps towards carbon neutrality.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Importantly, while we can make the council’s buildings and services carbon neutral and efficient, we also need to work with residents and businesses so we can do the same for the whole district.”

And as part of its community plan and climate emergency strategy, the council has committed to planting 10,000 trees by 2023.

During the 2020/21 planting season 5,997 trees were planted , with more than 2,500 of these trees given away to residents or parish/community groups.

Coun David Lloyd, leader of Newark and Sherwood District Council

Using the Woodland Trust’s checklist, the council is able to commit to ensuring the right tree is planted in the right place which is helping to develop, plan and inform the council’s tree plan.