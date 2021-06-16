Developers behind 200-plus homes plan for former Mansfield quarry say they are pressing on with the bid

Their plans for 204 properties at the former Gregory Quarry, off Nottingham Road, was set to be considered by Mansfield District Council earlier this month.

Developers hope to build a range of ‘high quality’ homes at the former ‘Mansfield White’ stone quarry – which stopped production around 15 years ago – and create open spaces, landscaped habitats, water features and family play areas.

An artist's impression of the proposed development at the former Gregory Quarry site in Mansfield.

However, the item was withdrawn from the agenda and developers say it was the local authority which did so, and not themselves, and are expecting the item to now be discussed at July’s planning committee.

A spokesman said: “It is important to note that the application for development of the Gregory Quarry site has most certainly not been withdrawn by the developers.

“Despite the application having sat with the local planning authority for well beyond the prescribed period required for determination, Mansfield District Council themselves pulled the application from the planning committee review at the very last minute for reasons that they will have to provide clarity on.

“The developers had written to MDC pointing out major issues with the detail and reasoning behind the planning officers’ proposed recommendation to refuse the application.

“Clearly there must have been serious concerns as the council reacted by immediately pulling the application from the committee meeting.

“The developers make clear that the application is supported by compelling evidence as to why it should be granted permission.

“They have worked tirelessly to bring forward a project of the very highest standards from both an environmental and social perspective and the case in favour of granting permission remains extremely strong.

“The developers are continuing forward and remain fully committed to achieving a positive outcome.”

Concerns were raised over access to the site for emergency vehicles, as well as issues regarding the roads infrastructure.

Nottinghamshire County Council’s Highways Department also said that the developers had underestimated the cost of building roads and footpaths safely as part of the submission.

Concerns were also raised about the site’s proximity to the River Maun, and how the build would allow residents access to the river and associated public spaces, as well as disruption to the Mansfield Way public footpath and the Quarry Lane local nature reserve.

A report to the district council’s planning committee also stated that, while a flood risk assessment had been carried out for the site, it was unclear to what extent, if any, the development could lead to increased flooding or contamination further downstream.

A total of 394 objections to the plans were also submitted by local residents, citing concerns over over-development, the impact on wildlife, danger to pedestrians, risk of rockfall, and that the area is used recreationally.

Residents also objected, stating that the plans also lacked affordable housing – which should make up five per cent of the proposed properties – and ‘it would lead to the loss of a valuable local amenity’.

A district council spokesperson said the application was removed prior to the last meeting for ‘further consideration’ and it will be back on the agenda on July 5..