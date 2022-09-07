News you can trust since 1952
Developer pledges to 'put nature first' during building of new Brinsley homes

A housing developer in Brinsley has pledged to support the surrounding environment and leave a lasting community for wildlife as well as new homebuyers.

By Lucy Roberts
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 2:07 pm
A CGI of a street at the Old Mill Farm development.
Located in the village on Cordy Lane, one of homebuilder David Wilson Homes’ latest developments, Old Mill Farm, is set to include a variety of wildlife-friendly features for nature to benefit from.

David Wilson Homes is installing a range of bird boxes, bat boxes and invertebrate boxes across the development, as well as implementing swift bricks and hedgehog highways to provide safe spaces and pathways for nature.

Martyn Parker, sales director at David Wilson Homes North Midlands, said: “As a leading developer, it is necessary we do all we can to help welcome neighbouring nature into our new communities.

A nestbox for swifts on one of the homes.

“We see it as our responsibility to help preserve the environment, which is why we invest months of planning into our developments to ensure wildlife, as well as people, have new homes.”

While incorporating wildlife-friendly planting in its show home gardens, the development is also near to green open space, creating a peaceful setting.

Old Mill Farm is a newly launched development of three and four bedroom properties.

Residents living in the new community will benefit from being close to rural countryside, while still being just a stones’ throw away from Giltbrook Retail Park and transport links to both Nottingham and Derby.

For more information, call David Wilson Homes on 033 3355 8473 to book an appointment or visit the website.

