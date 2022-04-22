Councillor claims developer has cut down trees at Mansfield quarry despite planning permission refusal

Councillor Andre Camilleri, who represents Mansfield South, says vegetation and trees have been removed.

Planning permission for 204 homes in Gregory Quarry in Mansfield was refused last July for fears over the impact on the environment.

The plans proposed building the properties on land split between the old quarry site and the popular nearby Quarry Lane Nature Reserve.

The development, which is not allocated as part of the authority’s local plan, was deemed to negatively impact designated wildlife and offered an “inability to protect” the nature reserve.

Quarry Lane Nature Reserve in Mansfield.

Concerns were also raised by Nottinghamshire County Council over the access proposals, with the council viewing that developers had “grossly underestimated” the costs of providing suitable access to the homes.

The main entry point for the development would have been from Quarry Lane, allowing vehicles to access the houses from the point previously used when it was a stone quarry.

However, councillors heard concerns about roads including Quarry Lane and Sheepbridge Lane becoming a “pinch point”, with the county council saying the developers were offering “unsatisfactory access arrangements”.

The scheme also received 394 objections from members of the public.

An artist's impression of the proposed development at the former Gregory Quarry site in Mansfield.

Lee O’Connor, who is behind the development plans and whose family operated the quarry for 20 years, has since appealed the decision and an inquiry will commence on April 26.

However, claims have recently been raised by councillor Andre Camilleri, who represents Mansfield South.

He said: "As well as clearing the land on the disused Gregory’s Quarry site itself, the developer has also cleared vegetation and removed trees on land owned by Nottinghamshire County Council adjacent to the quarry, apparently assuming that they can use this land as an access route to their proposed housing development.

"This is not acceptable to the council and we are seeking a payment from the site owners to cover the cost of restoration work, which will be organised by Nottinghamshire County Council to our standards.

“Quarry Lane Nature Reserve and Mansfield Way is an important green space for the community used every day of the week."

Sally Gill, Nottinghamshire County Council’s group manager for planning, responded: “The council is aware of this issue, and of councillor Camilleri’s concerns, and we are currently in contact with the developer in order to find a resolution to the situation."