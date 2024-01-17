Council invests into Selston Country Park

Ashfield District Council are investing £130,000 into the award winning Selston Country Park over the next few months to create a destination park.

Improvement works to create a new adventure style play area started in December and will be completed in the coming days. Timber framed play equipment, including a huge climbing frame, balance bridge, swings, and a springee, have been installed near the café to provide an enhanced play experience in the heart of Selston.

To complement the new play equipment, a new accessible footpath has been created to ensure everyone can enjoy the country park and play area.

As part of the wider investment into Selston Country Park, the café on site – Selston Café in the Park – will be closed for approximately four weeks. During this time the Council is refurbishing the café, including refiguring the interior, to allow the successful business to further expand.

Cllr Jason Zadrozny, Cllr Julie Gregory with Selston Parish Cllr David Martin at the cafe

Cllr Jason Zadrozny, Leader of Ashfield District Council, said, “We are extremely pleased to show our commitment to providing top-quality green and open spaces by investing so heavily in Selston Country Park. The new play equipment will be home to many adventures for years to come and will draw in new visitors from around the area.

“Selston Country Park is one of the many jewels in Ashfield’s crown and we are ensuring that it is future-proof. This includes the refurbishment of the café which is testament to the enormous success that Susanne has made of the business in the park. We are proud to be investing in parks and open spaces across the District to allow generations of families, residents and visitors to enjoy Ashfield as a destination.”

An opening event will be planned for both the café and the new play area, details will be announced on the Council’s social media and website in the coming weeks.

