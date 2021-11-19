Gary Jordan, chair of Mansfield and Ashfield’s 2020 Business Group was responding to news of the Government’s Integrated Rail Plan announced by Grant Shapps this morning.

The £98 billion investment included proposals to extend the Robin Hood line and reopening the Maid Marian line.

The Robin Hood Line runs between Worksop and Nottingham, via Mansfield and Ashfield and would be extended between Shirebrook and Ollerton, with an Edwinstowe stop.

Gary Jordan

The Maid Marian Line, between Pye Bridge and Kirkby, used by freight trains, would link the Robin Hood Line with the main Nottingham-Sheffield route.

Mr Jordan said it was “Great news for the region as with the levelling up fund money infrastructure can be focused on regional specific projects, as opposed to a little faster journey time.